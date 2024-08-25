Photo: Brie Bella spotted with two AEW stars

Brie Bella was recently spotted with two AEW stars ahead of All In pay-per-view. This could mean that she could be in attendance for the event. The two stars in question are Saraya and Renee Paquette.

Brie has a lot on her plate going into All In as her husband Bryan Danielson will be taking on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship in a Title vs. Career match. If The American Dragon loses, he will retire from in-ring competition.

Saraya won the AEW Women's World Championship at last year's All In. However, after her loss to Toni Storm on this week's Dynamite, she is not scheduled to be on the card at Wembley Stadium.

Despite the loss, the former WWE Divas Champion is expected to be at the show. She took to Instagram stories to share a picture with Brie Bella and Renee Paquette. She wrote:

“Little blurry pic with my sweet angels @reneepaquette and @brie.”

Saraya with Brie and Renee

There could also be plans for former WWE star Brie Bella to appear at the show in some form or another. Whether or not her potential presence can have a say in Bryan’s match against Swerve Strickland cannot be said just yet.

Bryan Danielson comments on Brie Bella's wrestling future

It has been a while since fans saw Brie Bella compete inside the squared circle. Since she left WWE, the star has been away from the ring for good.

Her husband, Bryan Danielson, was recently asked to share his thoughts on Brie’s potential return to the ring. While speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, he said fans might see her a couple more times in the ring.

"I think Brie would love to get in the ring like one or two more times, or maybe more, but never on like a weekly thing, you know? Never more than just a one-off here or there," he said.

Having Brie involved in his match against Swerve Strickland at All In could be a great way to introduce her to the AEW faithful. It would be great to see the former WWE star again in the ring.

