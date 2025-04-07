Photo: Britt Baker reunites with WWE Hall of Famer amid AEW absence

Dr. Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for months, but she's staying busy outside the ring. She recently appeared at a convention, where she took a photo with wrestling legends Sting and Kevin Nash.
Baker was integral in AEW's women's division for the company's first few years, but she's been out of action for much of the last two. Reports have confirmed that she's still signed with Tony Khan's promotion for a good while, but the reason for her current hiatus hasn't been revealed.
The Doctor was at Astronomicon 8 this past weekend, where she signed autographs and took photos with fans. She also linked up with fellow wrestling stars Sting and Kevin Nash, who are both WWE Hall of Famers. The three got together for a photo with a fan, which you can see below:
Britt Baker announced for huge appearance during WrestleMania weekend
It seems that Dr. Britt Baker is having fun on the convention circuit during her absence from AEW television. A recent announcement revealed that she'll be attending a big one during WrestleMania weekend later this month.
Baker will be at WrestleCon in Las Vegas next week. The former AEW Women's World Champion will be available for photo ops on April 17, 18, and 19. She'll be joined by a plethora of other stars, as WrestleCon has become the biggest pro wrestling convention of the year. Baker reacted to the announcement on X/Twitter.
You can check out her tweet below:
The Doctor may be out of action for the moment, but she's still keeping up with what's going on in All Elite Wrestling. She even reacted to her ex-boyfriend, Adam Cole, winning the TNT Championship at Dynasty last night. Whether she returns to the ring in 2025 remains to be seen.