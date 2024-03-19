[Photo] Britt Baker shares a picture with multiple former WWE stars amid AEW absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has shared a wholesome picture on social media with some former WWE stars.

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV since September 2023. She last wrestled on an episode of Collision, where she failed to win the TBS Title from Kris Statlander. Amid her absence, Baker expressed frustration with her booking in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The 32-year-old, however, seems to be enjoying her time away from pro wrestling as she occasionally shares pictures on social media with her fellow wrestlers. On her Instagram Story, Baker recently posted a photo with former WWE stars Mojo Rawley and Deonna Purrazzo, as well as multiple NFL athletes.

You can view a screenshot of her story below:

Britt Baker was spotted with Deonna Purrazzo and Mojo Rawley

Fans on the internet have been eagerly awaiting the former AEW Women's World Champion's in-ring comeback. Will she enter a high-profile program with a top name like Mercedes Mone in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

WWE legend feels Britt Baker's tweets could cause "disruptiveness" in AEW

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Britt Baker aired her frustration with AEW, saying she did not have any promo time on TV in 2023.

WWE and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believed Baker's tweets could lead to disruptiveness backstage in AEW. On the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said:

"I don't think AEW needs any negatives. As of today, this is deemed a negative up until [if] this is a reveal. If this is the reveal, then we all got it; if it's not, then it needs to be handled, and if it's not handled, there will be more disruptiveness."

Expand Tweet

Baker may return more determined than ever and reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division in All Elite Wrestling soon. It remains to be seen how the Tony Khan-led management will book her upon her eventual comeback.

Do you want to see Britt Baker back in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

Poll : Will Britt Baker win the AEW Women's World Title again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion