  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Photo: Britt Baker spotted with legendary star amid uncertain AEW future

Photo: Britt Baker spotted with legendary star amid uncertain AEW future

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:37 GMT
Britt Baker was last seen on AEW TV in November 2024 [Image from AEW
Britt Baker was last seen on AEW TV in November 2024 [Image from AEW's YouTube]

Absent AEW star Britt Baker's future in the Tony Khan-led promotion has been a matter of discussion for months now. Amid the uncertainty, the former Women's World Champion was spotted with a legendary star.

Ad

Britt Baker has been away from All Elite Wrestling programming since making an appearance on Dynamite back in November 2024. Meanwhile, Baker has been active on social media during her time away and has been regular in sharing personal updates. The 34-year-old was recently spotted with legendary musician Steven Tyler. For those unaware, Tyler is the lead singer and frontman of the legendary rock band Aerosmith. Just a few hours ago, Baker took to X and shared a photo of herself and Tyler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He told us to walk this way?"
Ad

Amid her long-standing hiatus, there have been numerous reports on the forgotten AEW star's future with the promotion. A recent one from the Wrestling Observer Radio even claimed that if Baker does not return for the September 24 edition of Dynamite, it could mean she'll never return to the promotion.

Britt Baker responds to Renee Paquette's wholesome message sent during AEW Dynamite

This week during Dynamite, Renee Paquette exchanged a wholesome message with Britt Baker. She shared some throwback paintings of former All Elite Wrestling star Brodie Lee and her husband, Jon Moxley. Along with these, she also shared a bloody photo of Britt Baker. The picture was from 2021, taken during Baker's Unsanctioned Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa.

Ad

Shortly after, The D.M.D. reposted the picture on her Instagram story and added a heart emoji. You can check the repost here.

youtube-cover

While her AEW future continues to be up for speculation, it seems as though Baker still maintains strong relationships with some of the talent in the promotion. Time will tell whether she returns to in-ring action in the promotion or if she will take her skills elsewhere.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications