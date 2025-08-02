Photo: Britt Baker spotted with legendary star amid uncertain AEW future

Absent AEW star Britt Baker's future in the Tony Khan-led promotion has been a matter of discussion for months now. Amid the uncertainty, the former Women's World Champion was spotted with a legendary star.Britt Baker has been away from All Elite Wrestling programming since making an appearance on Dynamite back in November 2024. Meanwhile, Baker has been active on social media during her time away and has been regular in sharing personal updates. The 34-year-old was recently spotted with legendary musician Steven Tyler. For those unaware, Tyler is the lead singer and frontman of the legendary rock band Aerosmith. Just a few hours ago, Baker took to X and shared a photo of herself and Tyler.&quot;He told us to walk this way?&quot;Amid her long-standing hiatus, there have been numerous reports on the forgotten AEW star's future with the promotion. A recent one from the Wrestling Observer Radio even claimed that if Baker does not return for the September 24 edition of Dynamite, it could mean she'll never return to the promotion.Britt Baker responds to Renee Paquette's wholesome message sent during AEW DynamiteThis week during Dynamite, Renee Paquette exchanged a wholesome message with Britt Baker. She shared some throwback paintings of former All Elite Wrestling star Brodie Lee and her husband, Jon Moxley. Along with these, she also shared a bloody photo of Britt Baker. The picture was from 2021, taken during Baker's Unsanctioned Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa.Shortly after, The D.M.D. reposted the picture on her Instagram story and added a heart emoji. You can check the repost here.While her AEW future continues to be up for speculation, it seems as though Baker still maintains strong relationships with some of the talent in the promotion. Time will tell whether she returns to in-ring action in the promotion or if she will take her skills elsewhere.