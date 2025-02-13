Photo: Britt Baker spotted with recently departed WWE star amid AEW absence

AEW star Britt Baker was spotted with a recently departed WWE star. The Stamford-based promotion released some talents from the company last week. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville's deal was not renewed.

Sonya Deville joined WWE in 2015 but didn't find much success as a singles competitor. Before her exit a couple of days ago, Deville was part of Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan posted a photo of Sonya Deville and absent AEW star Britt Baker from the Cobra Kai premiere.

The DMD has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since November 2024. Baker's absence is reportedly due to her backstage issues in the promotion. However, nothing has been confirmed.

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May claims Britt Baker is avoiding her

Mariah May is arguably one of the fastest-rising talents of All Elite Wrestling. She captured the Women's World Championship from "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In 2024 and has had a dominant run thus far. The Glamour recently sent a message to Britt Baker.

In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May claimed Britt Baker was trying to avoid her. The Women's World Champion further showed interest in wrestling The DMD in All Elite Wrestling.

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title." [H/T: Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan decides to bring back Britt Baker on All Elite Wrestling programming in the coming months.

