Photo: Chris Jericho shows off his physique in response to body-shaming fans

AEW star Chris Jericho recently posted a picture on his official Twitter handle, showing off his physique in response to body-shaming NBA fans. Not too long ago, Chris Jericho was body-shamed by several NBA fans on Twitter, and the former AEW World Champion responded to them.

Now, Jericho has posted a picture of himself on Twitter, showing off his physique. The caption to this tweet reads #FatJericho, and he has tagged the official Twitter handle of NBA as well.

Chris Jericho has been the target of body-shamers for a long time now

Jericho in AEW

Over the past few years, Chris Jericho has been criticized by many fans for his physique. Jericho is a 30-year veteran in the pro-wrestling business and is still going strong. He is one of the biggest names in the industry today and did an incredible job as the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Jericho was incredibly fit back in the day, and, understandably, he doesn't possess the same physique at 50 years of age. Body-shaming is never acceptable, and Jericho's latest picture has led to fans coming in droves on his timeline and hailing him for his physique.

Jericho clearly isn't anywhere close to what he once used to be, but he seems to be doing a fine job at keeping himself fit, judging by the above picture and considering that he is 50.