Photo: Chris Jericho spotted with 3-time champion amid rumors of leaving AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho was recently seen with another top star from the promotion. Le Champion hasn't been seen on TV for over five months. He is rumored to switch companies once his present contract expires in December 2025. The former AEW World Champion was recently seen with Darby Allin. The Relentless star has been one of the company's biggest daredevils. The former TNT Champion had an eventful 2025. He climbed Mount Everest and even hoisted the AEW flag. He also participated in one of the most brutal coffin matches at All Out: Toronto. Despite losing the match, he tried to set Jon Moxley on fire.Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Darby Allin, as the three-time champion appeared on an episode of Talk Is Jericho.&quot;Check out one of my all time fave episodes of @talkisjericho, with the incredible @darbyallin EXCLUSIVELY discussing at length his unbelievable climb to the TOP of @mounteverestofficial! Darby Allin climbed to the top of the world…literally! He details his recent Mt. Everest summit and everything it took to get there,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJim Ross says AEW needs Chris JerichoThe former AEW World Champion has been one of the crucial figures in the promotion since its inception.While speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that AEW needs a personality like the Demo God in the company.“He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for Jericho, as there is a high chance he might be a part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut in the future.