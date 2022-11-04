PHOTO: Chris Jericho spotted with 6-time WWE World Champion seemingly absent from AEW events

Chris Jericho was recently spotted on a non-wrestling occasion with six-time WWE World Champion Big Show (aka Paul Wight).

Paul Wight signed with AEW in 2021 and has mainly fulfilled the role of a backstage interviewer, often seen in the commentary box at Dark and Elevation tapings alongside Tony Schiavone.

Wight has been notably absent from AEW programming of late. He was last seen in the Grand Slam event as a commentator.

The photo showed Chris Jericho and Paul Wight alongside Lamar Jackson, who was present on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Paul Wight and Chris Jericho

It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star.

Jim Ross commented on the possibility of the former WWE World Champion's in-ring return

Although Wight has steered clear of performing in the squared circle, Jim Ross believes that the veteran may return to fight soon.

Despite having a long history in WWE, The World's Largest Athlete has only appeared in four matches in Tony Khan's promotion. Jim Ross recently discussed Wight's operation on the Grilling JR podcast. Furthermore, the latter allegedly informed Ross that he will have more bouts in the future.

"Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's had surgery, hip surgery, I saw him just the other day at one of our shows. I think he was on walker or a cane or something like that, but he's kind of beat up. He says he's coming back and he's going to be in great shape and he's going to have more matches. I hope that he's all right. I would love to see it. It would help AEW no doubt if he gets over. But he's got to get healthy."

Only time will tell if Jim Ross's comments will come true or not.

Do you want to see Paul Wight in the ring again? Sound off in the comments below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes