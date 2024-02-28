[Photo] CJ Perry (fka Lana) shares a picture with Batista and top WWE stars amid AEW hiatus 

AEW star CJ Perry was seen with multiple WWE stars in her recent post on social media. The stars who were seen in her photo were Batista, MVP, and Titus O'Neil.

CJ Perry signed with AEW in September 2023 and since then has pursued a managerial role in the company. She most recently managed Andrade El Idolo.

In December, she suffered a finger injury and also had surgery for the same. Since then, the former WWE Superstar hasn't been on AEW television.

Recently, Perry, Batista, Titus, and MVP met at Dune: Part Two's premiere, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Later, the 38-year-old star posted an Instagram story with the WWE stars.

While Batista retired from WWE at WrestleMania 35, MVP is currently managing Omos. Titus is the current Global Ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

CJ Perry clicked a picture with Batista, Titus, and MVP

CJ Perry reveals details of her recent injury and surgery

The former WWE Superstar had surgery in December 2023 for her finger injury. She recently explained the severity of the injury.

She took to Instagram and revealed that doctors had to open the finger and drain the infection.

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital, they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out."

As of now, there hasn't been any update on her return. It will be interesting to see who could be her new client now that Andrade has left AEW for WWE.

Do you think she should finally manage her husband Miro? Let us know in the comments section below.