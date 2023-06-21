[Photo] CM Punk handed new championship belt after AEW Collision return

CM Punk's recent return promo during the inaugural episode of AEW Collision notably included him teasing a title versus title match, as he claimed to be undefeated. While this belt has yet to be revealed, Punk was granted the Chicago Blackhawks Championship belt.

The Chicago native has done a lot to elevate his hometown across his career and is notably still welcomed with resounding cheers in The Windy City. However, his accolades have now been recognized yet again, and this time by the Chicago Blackhawks Ice hockey team.

Fans recently shared a heartwarming video of CM Punk being embraced by the Blackhawk's mascot, Tommy Hawk, who notably handed him the Chicago Blackhawks Championship belt.

MJF is notably defending the AEW World Championship this weekend at Forbidden Door II but has teased no-showing the match. According to some fans online, this could open the door to CM Punk defending the belt he brought at Collision in Friedman's stead.

Dutch Mantell believes that CM Punk booked AEW Collision and not Tony Khan

Khan's booking decisions have been harshly criticized by online fans and veteran pro wrestlers alike. Those upset with Dynamite and Rampage's pacing were notably happy with Collision and the stars featured on the show.

Shortly after catching AEW Collision, Dutch Mantell took to social media to give fans his take on the episode. According to the veteran, The Second City Saint had to be involved in the show's booking.

"This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube," Mantell tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the show will continue to have all the qualities that Dutch Mantell saw last weekend, but CM Punk's return seems to be exciting many of AEW's detractors and could even bring more fans to the product.

