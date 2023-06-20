"Tony Khan make it happen," "This is Genius" - Fans convinced that CM Punk is gearing up for a dream match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 

CM Punk's blockbuster return to AEW has ignited a spectrum of speculation surrounding his next move. Fans are excited about the possibility of the former WWE Champion colliding with NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

After ten months of absence, CM Punk made a sensational return to All Elite Wrestling at the debut show of Collision. The former AEW World Champion factored his tricep injury and the infamous backstage tirade into a pipebomb-esque promo. Symbolizing a bag as his world title-holder, Punk claimed that he never lost the belt, thus making him the 'real' champion.

The team of Punk and FTR got the better of Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold members in the main event. With so much intrigue surrounding The Second City Saint's future opponents, fans believe that Hiroshi Tanahashi is the man up next. It's noteworthy that 'The Ace' is scheduled to face MJF at the Forbidden Door.

Fans have been pondering upon the aforementioned possibility based on MJF's segment on Dynamite last week. The reigning world champion mentioned that he would be looking to be a ''no-show'' at the event, given his lack of interest in facing the Japanese stalwart.

Taking to Twitter, fans poured in their thoughts about the possible Punk vs. Tanahashi situation. Check out some reactions below:

AEW Burner @AEWfanBurner @Teffo_01 Love it. They play MJF music and he doesn’t come out, then Cult hits with Punk having the belt on @Teffo_01 Love it. They play MJF music and he doesn’t come out, then Cult hits with Punk having the belt on🔥🔥🔥

Many fans applauded the direction going forward, pointing out the fact that CM Punk was supposed to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door last year.

Bobby Stevens @thebobbystevens @Teffo_01 Wow, that is a really great idea. It makes a match with Tanahashi moe intriguing, more sense & probably a better matchup. It would also generate heat to building to Punk/MJF by having Punk take on & beat the people MJF won’t face. @Teffo_01 Wow, that is a really great idea. It makes a match with Tanahashi moe intriguing, more sense & probably a better matchup. It would also generate heat to building to Punk/MJF by having Punk take on & beat the people MJF won’t face.

Mark Henry feels CM Punk's return could rejuvenate professional wrestling

CM Punk has arguably been one of the most controversial figures for All Elite Wrestling in recent times. The Straight Edge Superstar mentioned that he was done playing nice and would never refrain from voicing the truth.

Appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry heaped praise on the former UFC fighter.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for more than just Punk, I mean Punk is enough. Punk is somebody that I highly respect, that I feel like is gonna rejuvenate [...] the lifeforce of pro wrestling, When you're away, sometimes you come back, and you feel like, 'You know what, I can't rest on my laurels. I gotta push myself to make the fans get all that they need from what they think and what they hope that Punk is," said Henry.

Although nothing tangible has been obtained so far, it would be interesting to see what Tony Khan has up his sleeves. Fans must tune in to the Forbidden Door event on June 25 to find out.

