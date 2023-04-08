Photo: CM Punk shares picture with The Bloodline member amidst worrying AEW future 

The wrestling world is still worried about CM Punk's future in AEW. During his absence from All Elite Wrestling, the Chicago-born star shared a picture with a member of the Bloodline teasing a return to WWE. The star is his former manager Paul Heyman.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World took to his Instagram to share a picture with his former manager and current Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. It was a throwback picture honoring the ten-year anniversary of the Second City Saint wrestling WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

CM Punk reminiscing upon the time he was in WWE working alongside Paul Heyman

One of the most successful runs in WWE for CM Punk was when he was with Paul Heyman. Having The Advocate next to him, Punk held on to the WWE Championship for over 400 days.

Punk rose to the top and became the face of the company. Leading up to the 29th edition of WrestleMania, CM Punk was looking to redeem himself after losing his WWE Championship to The Rock. Not only did he drop the title to The Great One, but he was also unsuccessful in the rematch.

Thus, Punk chose to earn his respect back by being the one to defeat The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But despite all his efforts, the self proclaimed Best in the World could not defeat The Dead Man.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently called CM Punk childish

Punk recently took to his Instagram to share the real reason behind Jon Moxley defeating him in a matter of minutes. He also revealed why there was hardly any promotion for their match.

While revealing the real reason, The Straight-Edge Savior mentioned that Moxley refused to lose to him. Booker T reacted to this on his Hall of Fame podcast. He claimed that it was childish for Punk to air the dirty laundry in public rather than speaking about it in person.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said.

While The Best in the World is active on social media, his current future in pro wrestling is still in question.

Would you like to see Punk return to AEW or show up in WWE? share your thoughts in the comments section below.

