Photo: Damian Priest shares throwback image with recently resigned AEW star

Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest recently took to social media and shared a photo of himself and a newly resigned wrestling veteran. The star in question is QT Marshall.

Priest and Marshall were a tag team named "Real Life Heels" during their early careers in ROH and Monster Factory Pro Wrestling.

On November 27, Marshall shocked fans with the announcement that he had resigned from AEW. The following day, Priest posted a photo of the duo on Instagram from back when they were a tag team.

"Good times!" wrote Priest.

Many fans are wondering if multiple WWE Superstars talking about Marshall is an indication that the Stamford-based company might be interested in signing him. In addition to Priest, the former AEW star was also shouted out by his longtime friend Cody Rhodes today.

Vince Russo criticizes a recent segment of RAW where Damian Priest injured Cody Rhodes' ankle

During a recent episode of RAW, The Judgment Day was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, which resulted in Priest attacking The American Nightmare.

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about how the segment gets repeated every week.

"Am I supposed to comment on this (laughs)? Let me compare this to my Attitude Era review today, okay? This is the week Vince McMahon is going to receive the 'Humanitarian of the Year' award, and has invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ceremony. At the same time, Taker is very upset and chokeslamming whoever gets into the ring. And it all accumulates to a big finish at the end of the show. Do you want me to compare that to this? Oh, bro. This is just the same old, same old, bro. We've seen the same people open the show for God knows how many weeks, man," said Vince Russo.

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames event, The Judgment Day failed to pick up the victory against Cody Rhodes and company.

