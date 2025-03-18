[Photo] Danhausen spotted with WWE Hall of Famer amid AEW absence

Absent AEW star Danhausen was recently spotted with Bret Hart at a recent event. The latter retired from the ring in September 2011 but is still closely associated with the wrestling world.

Very Nice Very Evil hasn't been seen in AEW in over a year. His last appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion was at the Zero Hour pre-show of Worlds End 2023. He participated in the Right To Challenge Anytime, Anywhere Battle Royal for the AEW TNT Championship, which Killswitch eventually won. Last weekend, Danhausen attended the Big Events Entertainment X Sports Expo in New York. He met with many top stars of the pro wrestling world at the event. One of them was WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Kid Gorgeous shared a picture of himself with The Hitman on his social media account. The fans can see the two stars shaking hands in the photograph.

"The best there is, there best there was, the best there ever will behausen @brethitmanhart," he wrote.

Danhausen met with AJ Lee at the non-wrestling event

AJ Lee was among the other major stars Danhausen met last weekend during the non-wrestling event.

He shared a picture with the former three-time WWE Divas Champion as well on his social media profiles.

"Black Widowhausen @TheAJMendez," he tweeted along with the photo.

The Casino Tag Team Battle Royale 2023 winner is good friends with AJ's husband CM Punk. The two were very close during their time together in AEW. Although The Best In The World is no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion, they still share a heartwarming bond with each other.

The 34-year-old star is still with AEW despite his absence from the promotion. While he's missing from All Elite TV, he has been fairly active in the independent circuits.

