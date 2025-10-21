Photo: Death Riders' member shares cryptic post after Jon Moxley says ‘I Quit’ at AEW WrestleDream

A Death Riders member shared an intriguing photo after their recent setback at AEW WrestleDream 2025, where Jon Moxley was forced to say, 'I Quit.'The 'I Quit' match between the Purveyor of Violence and Darby Allin in the main event of WrestleDream 2025 was unforgettable. With both stars involved, the match was already anticipated to be brutal, but Moxley and Allin ensured they surpassed expectations. The end of the match saw legendary Sting return to AEW, where he stopped the interference from the Death Riders, allowing the Daredevil to make Moxley say &quot;I Quit.&quot; Now, one of Moxley's team members has caught attention online after sharing an intriguing photo, and that member is Claudio Castagnoli.Taking to Instagram, the Swiss star posted an image of all the group members. Interestingly, Claudio did not include a caption with that post.Check out his post on Instagram below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRenee Paquette says Jon Moxley was in &quot;rough shape&quot; after AEW WrestleDream 2025.In the WrestleDream 2025 post-show media scrum, AEW personality Renee Paquette, who is also Jon Moxley's real-life partner, updated viewers on her husband's condition following the 'I-Quit' match. Paquette stated that the One True King was in rough shape, but she was happy he was still standing.“From the get-go, I knew coming into watching this “I Quit” match was going to be difficult. This is coming off of the coffin match, seeing how brutal and hellacious that was to imagine what these two guys were going to do to each other tonight. Obviously, I was able to see Jon before I walked in here. He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all down his arms from the fish tank that got him bad. But he’s standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring.”It will be interesting to see if Moxley takes a short break from All Elite Wrestling to recover from this tough loss. That being said, the Purveyor of Violence is a hardworking performer, and it wouldn't be surprising if she appears on Dynamite this Wednesday.