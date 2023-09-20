[Photo] Dolph Ziggler shares a picture with female AEW star on her birthday

Dolph Ziggler has wished Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) on her birthday today. He even shared a hilarious throwback photo on his social media accounts.

The Show Off and Paquette have worked together previously in WWE. The Canadian was the main roster's key backstage interviewer and commentator for years. In 2020, she departed the company. Last year, she joined AEW as a backstage interviewer.

On Twitter and Instagram, Dolph Ziggler posted a picture of himself and Renee Paquette in 2014, when he did the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, along with three cake emojis as his caption.

Renee herself poured ice-cold water on Ziggler in a fun moment between the pair. Check out the photo below:

Dolph Ziggler's move to AEW teased

Dolph Ziggler was last seen competing for the promotion almost three months ago, and no plans have been revealed for him yet.

On Twitter, his real-life brother and AEW star Ryan Nemeth posted an edited picture of himself and The Show Off holding three major titles in All Elite Wrestling. The caption also had two simple emojis, the blood and hourglass emoji.

This could be the Gorgeous star teasing a reunion soon between the two brothers, in AEW of all places, where they would go for all the gold together. There have been zero reports of any talks before this, but this tease would open up some conversations.

A decorated superstar like Ziggler would be a great addition to AEW. He has also shared some history with a few of the former WWE Superstars who are on the promotion.

Do you think Ziggler would be a good fit in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.