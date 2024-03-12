Photo: Dolph Ziggler spotted with multiple AEW stars

Former WWE world heavyweight champion, Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth), seems to be enjoying his time as a free agent as he was seen hanging out with a number of AEW stars recently.

After spending the majority of his wrestling career in the WWE, Nic Nemeth was surprisingly released from the promotion last year along with several other superstars during the budget cuts. A few months later, Ziggler was spotted attending the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event.

Nonetheless, fans on the internet have been speculating whether Ziggler will be seen on AEW someday, given that his brother Ryan Nemeth also works there. While it's unclear whether Nic is bound to be All Elite, he was recently snapped with multiple stars from Tony Khan's promotion, such as Taya Valkyrie, Johnny TV, and CJ Perry.

Valkyrie recently took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures hanging out with her husband, Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), Dolph Ziggler, CJ Perry, and Hornswoggle. Taya also wrote the following in the caption of her post:

Dolph Ziggler wants to face a top AEW star

Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) recently expressed his desire to take on the top AEW star, Bryan Danielson, without the WWE dictating the outcome or protecting him:

“I’d like to lock horns with Daniel Bryan again, without WWE dictating the outcome and protecting him, I want a true one-on-one showdown with someone revered as one of the all-time greats, and to show the world that I’m no less exceptional. I want to go toe-to-toe with him, and for everyone to witness and realize, ‘Oh, Nic’s pretty damn good too.’ No, scratch that – I’m freaking phenomenal at this.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, the former WWE world champion continues to perform around the world, and only time will tell if fans ever see him in an AEW ring somewhere down the line.

