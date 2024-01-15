[Photo] Female AEW star shows off new look

A certain AEW star has just revealed that she will now be sporting a new look moving forward. This would be the latest addition to Saraya and The Outcasts, Harley Cameron.

Cameron was previously signed to a developmental contract with NXT, but things did not go as planned, and she ended up in AEW in 2022. Since then, she has become a full-time talent and was previously aligned with QTV. After QT Marshall departed from the promotion, the group disbanded, and she was next seen as Saraya's new addition to The Outcasts.

On Instagram, Harley Cameron shared a photo from what seems to be a photoshoot featuring herself. She was seen now having short hair. In her appearance on Rampage a few days ago, she was still in her previous long hair style, so this was a recent change on her part.

"In my natural era," Cameron posted.

Harley Cameron played a part in Ruby Soho's recent break up on AEW Rampage

Harley Cameron appeared on this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Backstage, Saraya and Ruby Soho were being interviewed by Renee Paquette as the two addressed how things seemed to be going better between them now that a third member had joined them.

Saraya then revealed that Cameron was not present at the moment as she had caught her kissing Angelo Parker, who was Soho's love interest. Parker then arrived moments later and had to suffer the wrath of the former WWE Superstar.

It was revealed that in the end, Saraya and Harley Cameron had planned this, and the kiss on Parker was forced by them. They did this to cause a rift between the couple and get rid of the "distraction."

Expand Tweet

Angelo Parker now has to work to regain Ruby Soho's trust, but now that he knows that it was all a plot against him, he may look to clear his image.

How do you feel about this storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here