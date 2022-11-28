Photo: Former AEW Champion spotted in first public appearance following Tony Khan's decision to strip title

Last week on Dynamite, Jamie Hayter was announced as the official AEW Women's Champion. Additionally, Toni Storm's reign as Interim Champion was cited to be merged with the main title. Thunder Rosa was recently spotted at Wrestlecade while meeting and greeting fans.

Tony Khan's decision about the women's title came under the limelight following Rosa's injury. She had reportedly requested him to relinquish the title on her own but was seemingly denied. Storm won the interim championship at All Out in a fatal four-way match.

Hayter defeated the former WWE Superstar at Full Gear to win her first reign. At Rampage, a battered Toni addressed her loss and announced her determination to win the title back.

The Wrestlecade Supershow is an event that features stars from across promotions. At the show's meet and greet, a fan shared an image with the former AEW Women's Champion:

Tony Khan has his hands full with former AEW World Champion CM Punk's contract duration

After the All Out media scrum, The Elite and CM Punk were suspended and stripped of their titles. At Full Gear, the promotion's EVPs returned in a bid to take back their gold but were unsuccessful.

Initially, there were rumors that Tony Khan was interested in buying out Punk's contract. However, there was hesitation owing to his potentially jumping ship to WWE.

It was recently reported that the star wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling, but there has been no confirmation on the matter.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I don't know how true this is. So consider it a rumor until confirmed.



Apparently, AEW is no longer planning to buy CM Punk out of his contract



I hope its true. Fans are way too invested in him. Let's at least see where things are next year when he's healthy. I don't know how true this is. So consider it a rumor until confirmed.Apparently, AEW is no longer planning to buy CM Punk out of his contract I hope its true. Fans are way too invested in him. Let's at least see where things are next year when he's healthy. https://t.co/68Q4HrRJtL

The Jacksonville-based promotion has come under the microscope in the last year due to the numerous tension brewing among backstage talent. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got involved in a heated exchange on social media, and the two almost came to blows when they came face-to-face before a weekly event.

Do you think CM Punk should return to AEW or re-sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes