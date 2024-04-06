[Photo] Former Intercontinental Champion spotted at WWE event ahead of major AEW return

An AEW star was recently spotted during the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 coverage.

Rob Van Dam is one of the greatest high-flyers in WWE and pro wrestling history. The star was one of the highlights on Monday Night RAW and ECW. The star was also a part of WCW.

In August 2023, the former Intercontinental and WWE Champion joined AEW and has been performing as a part-timer. He has wrestled stars like Jack Perry, Swerve Strickland, and many more. His last appearance happened in the Jacksonville-based promotion on February 21 on Dynamite. He is scheduled to appear on the April 4 episode of Collision

At this year's Hall of Fame, the former ECW World Champion was present with other superstars to support his peers. Rob Van Dam, a top star of ECW, was spotted during Paul Heyman's speech. Heyman was the head of the promotion. The Wiseman also mentioned him in the speech.

A user on X/Twitter posted this photo of the former Intercontinental Champion.

Along with Paul Heyman, Muhammad Ali, Bull Nakano, U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), Thunderbolt Patterson, and Lia Maivia are going to be inducted into this year's class.

