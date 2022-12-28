PHOTO: Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion shares scary details prior to career-altering match booked by Triple H

Before taking over the creative responsibilities for WWE, Triple H was responsible for booking NXT.

One of the best parts about the Black and Gold brand under the Game was the tag team division. The likes of The Revival, American Alpha, and DIY flourished under his regime, delivering some of the greatest matches in WWE history.

American Alpha (consisting of Jason Jordan, Chad Gable) and the Revival were involved in one of the most iconic tag team feuds of the modern generation. They clashed over the NXT Tag Team Championship on three occasions, with the current AEW team emerging victorious twice.

In their second match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship, the Revival defeated American Alpha to become the new champions at the NXT TakeOver: The End event.

However, things were not smooth sailing for Dax Harwood prior to the match. The 38-year-old star shared the details of the issue he faced mere hours before walking through the curtain:

"Great times I remember an hour before this match, my knee wouldn’t bend or straighten out. It was stuck in one position. 5 mins before we walked through the curtain, the floating particle in my knee finally dislodged & it started moving! The floating particle was this button…" - Dax Harwood tweeted.

Dax Harwood was FaceTimed by a former WWE star after backstage fight

Former WWE Champion CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood after his backstage fight against The Elite during the 'Brawl Out' incident that took place in September:

"I was like, 'Dude are you okay? Do you need me? I'll come right now to help you out or get you cleaned up or whatever,'" Harwood revealed, "He said, 'No, no, everything's fine. It's died down, we're good.' It only seems like we're only getting a portion of the story or what this journalist wants to put out," Harwood said. "Whether he has a bias or whether he has a grudge against one of the other parties, that's just how I felt." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk, alongside Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, were suspended after the fight. While the Elite returned at Full Gear 2022, the Second City Saint has been absent.

While it is unlikely that we will see him in AEW again, one can never rule anything out in the wrestling business.

