Photo: Former WWE World Champion spotted with Big E ahead of possible return

Former WWE Champion Big E recently shared a photo with an AEW personality that could be returning to in-ring action imminently.

The star in question is Paul Wight (fka Big Show), who is a former WWE Champion in his own right. While mostly appearing as a commentator on AEW's YouTube shows, Wight has seemingly set his eyes on a return to the squared circle after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

The New Day member is also recovering from an injury. He suffered a broken neck in March last year due to a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland which did not go according to plan. He has been out of commission ever since.

Big E recently posted a picture with Paul Wight on his Twitter account, with the two seemingly in good spirits despite the adversity they have faced.

WWE veteran Paul Wight says he is eager to wrestle again in AEW

In February this year, Paul Wight told Metro that he was hoping to return to in-ring action in a matter of weeks. It has been months since he said this, and he is still absent from AEW competition. Nonetheless, his return could be on the horizon.

Wight underwent knee replacement surgery in August 2022 and other "injury setbacks."

"That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tyre on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway," Wight told the UK publication.

The former WWE Superstar has since recovered from the operation and has expressed his desire to wrestle again soon.

Given Wight's star power, it would make sense for him to pop up on AEW television as soon as upper management has something for him. While it is unlikely that he will return as a full-time talent, the 51-year-old will no doubt receive a warm welcome when he gets back.

