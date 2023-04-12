5 surprises that could happen this week on AEW Dynamite

The April 12th edition of AEW Dynamite this week has a lot of hype going into it. The episode comes after Tony Khan's epic announcement last week that the company will be coming to London for a pay-per-view for the first time, All In at Wembley Stadium.

Last week's episode also marked the debut of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White to All Elite Wrestling. FTR were also crowned as the new Tag Team Champions.

A number of marquee matches are set to take place on this week's episode, including the return of Keith Lee and Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship. Here are 5 surprises that Tony Khan and co. could have in store for wrestling fans this week.

#5. Buddy Matthews dethrones Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling It was just announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite It was just announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite. https://t.co/aPrXYN6hqa

Buddy Matthews will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship in what will be Buddy's second crack at a singles title match in 2023. Matthews is, of course, one-third of the Trios Champions alongside Malakai Black and Brody King of the House of Black.

Cassidy has been a fighting champion since winning the former All-Atlantic title from PAC back in October 2022. The star has defended the title on an almost weekly basis. However, the Australian will present Cassidy with his biggest challenge yet.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is an outstanding workhorse and ring general who will pose the biggest threat to Orange Cassidy's title reign. Despite being one of the most popular acts in the company, could Tony Khan book an upset and give the win to Buddy instead? It would certainly shock wrestling fans and bring more exposure to the fledgling title.

#4. Kota Ibushi debuts to join forces with Kenny Omega in AEW

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi told me AEW is his #1 choice:



“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners” Kota Ibushi told me AEW is his #1 choice:“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners” https://t.co/0NmgkXaCMI

Kota Ibushi left New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year following a stellar run with the company. He is a former IWGP Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Champion and is also a two-time G1 Climax winner.

He is now a highly-coveted free agent. Despite wrestling in WWE briefly during the Cruiserweight Classic and competing in NXT in the mid-2010s, the 19-year pro wrestling veteran has revealed that his preferred promotion is AEW.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi believes the Jacksonville-based promotion is a better fit for him than any other company in Japan.

“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners,” Kota Ibushi said.

Ibushi shares a deep friendship and connection with The Elite member Kenny Omega, who was both a rival and tag team partner to him during their time in Japan. The relationship has spanned both men's careers and it is inevitable that they will cross paths sooner rather than later.

With Omega currently embroiled in a rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club, could Ibushi show up on Dynamite to even the score? Only time will tell.

#3. Paul Wight returns to help Ricky Starks

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “They (WWE Employees/Talent) are a cog in the machine, it snowballs and makes everything happen.



The energy in AEW is completely different.”



- Paul Wight “They (WWE Employees/Talent) are a cog in the machine, it snowballs and makes everything happen. The energy in AEW is completely different.”- Paul Wight https://t.co/bY52jgQO0h

Speaking of New Japan Pro Wrestling, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion made his debut at All Elite Wrestling last week. It turned out to be none other than Jay White. The former Bullet Club leader joined fellow member Juice Robinson in beating up Ricky Starks, much to the chagrin of the audience.

It's clear that Starks will need backup going forward. Perhaps he could turn to a returning giant. Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight said that he hopes to return to the ring in AEW soon after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Speaking to UK news outlet Metro, the 51-year-old said he's had "a couple of injury setbacks" that included a knee replacement last August. Wight has been a seen as a presence on commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation. This is in addition to his role as special advisor for AEW's community outreach division since signing a long-term deal with AEW in February 2021.

While not expected to be a full-time wrestler, he could be a huge asset on television in the right spot, given his experience and name value. Putting Wight together with Starks might be a great way to elevate the FTW Champion further.

#2. Keith Lee squashes Chris Jericho

In a backstage segment on last week's Dynamite, Keith Lee interrupted a backstage interview between Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone, issuing a challenge to the leader of the JAS.

Lee has only wrestled twice this year, both in tag team matches with Dustin Rhodes as his partner. He was primarily a tag team wrestler in 2022. He teamed up with Swerve Strickland to win the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Despite moderate success, Tony Khan has only scratched the surface of what Keith Lee can bring to the table. The former NXT Champion needs to be booked like a beast going forward to regain the aura that he lost throughout his run so far. There's no better way to do that than to squash a bonafide legend like Chris Jericho.

#1. Christian Cage and Lucha confront FTR

The Burning Hammer @TBHWW23 Luchasaurus is back! Christian Cage with his right hand of destruction! I'm excited to see where this goes! Luchasaurus is back! Christian Cage with his right hand of destruction! I'm excited to see where this goes! https://t.co/JQeufwXhBy

Christian Cage recently returned to television after taking a break following his loss to Jungle Boy at Revolution 2023. During a backstage segment, he was accompanied by his former bodyguard and protege, Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus was a highly popular figure when he teamed up with Jack Perry as part of Jurassic Express. Since their split, the six-foot-five giant was relegated to the background as the Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage rivalry took center stage.

While Luchasaurus might not be ready to star on his own, he can still team up with Cage and re-establish himself in the tag team division. Given that FTR has just won the Tag Team Championships once again, they will be needing challengers real soon. This could be the perfect opportunity for Luchasaurus to step up and challenge for the titles alongside Captain Charisma.

