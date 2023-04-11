There's only one man who should be Christian Cage's final opponent in AEW

Christian Cage has had an illustrious run in pro wrestling. Let's be honest; the Canadian-born wrestler is nearing retirement. So, who should be the one to end his wrestling career?

Whenever wrestlers retire, they prefer to pass the torch and want to ensure the business is in good hands. Keeping that in mind, the final opponent for Cage could only be his current tag team partner Luchasaurus.

Shortly after dropping his IMPACT World Championship, Cage joined forces with 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. He has been in the corner of the duo for several matches and has teamed up with them. However, the faction did not last for long as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Luchasaurus turned on Jungle Boy. Cage and AEW's resident Dinosaur have stuck together ever since.

The Canadian-born wrestler recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion along with the Dinosaur. While it may seem like the two are sticking together, Luchasaurus could turn on Cage during an in-ring promo segment. Thus, leading to a singles match between the two.

This could be the big singles break The Post Modern Phenomenon desperately needs. Luchasaurus was a highly popular figure when he teamed up with Jack Perry. Since their split, the momentum of the six-foot-five giant had vanished.

Defeating Cage should garner some of his lost momentum back, and from there, he should begin to establish himself as a top singles star. If Tony Khan plays his cards right, Luchasaurus will be a world champion in a few years.

Christian Cage lost to Jungle Boy Jack Perry at AEW Revolution

Cage wrestled Jungle Boy Jack Perry at AEW All Out last year. After squashing the former AEW World Tag Team Champion with some help from Luchasaurus, he was forced to take some time off due to an arm injury.

Nearly six months later, Christian Cage returned and continued his feud with Perry. The two wanted to end their beef in a 'Final Burial' match.

During this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the 'Final Burial' match took place. Jungle Boy got his retribution by burying Cage.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion aims to capture the top prize in the promotion.

Do you think Luchasaurus ending Christian Cage's career would benefit the Dinosaur? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes