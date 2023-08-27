[Photo] House of Black member shares a picture with CM Punk ahead of AEW All In 

On August 27, 2023, AEW will create history by producing one of professional wrestling's biggest pay-per-views, All In. The event, which is set to take place at United Kingdom's Wembley Stadium, has reportedly sold more tickets than Wrestlemania 32 and will be attended by 80,000 plus people.

The pay-per-view, which boasts of matches containing the best talents in the industry, will feature the clash of the AEW World Championship between Adam Cole and champion MJF as the main event.

Another notable contest on the match card is the one for the "Real" World Championship, between self-proclaimed champion CM Punk and Samoa Joe. The former WWE Superstars squared off recently in the semi-final of the Owen Hart Tournament 2023, with CM Punk winning the match. They will now renew their rivalry, which goes two decades, at the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

In his Instagram story, Malakai Black shared a picture of CM Punk walking alongside his House of Black stablemates, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The superstars can be seen walking towards an escalator in the picture.

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King (The House of Black) are currently embroiled in a rivalry with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), and the two sides will collide at All In pay-per-view, where the House of Black will defend the World Trios Titles.

Adam Cole calls his match against MJFat AEW All In the "biggest match" of his career

On the Under The Ring podcast, Adam Cole talked about the importance of his main event match against the AEW World Champion MJF and called it the biggest match of his life.

"For me personally, this means the world to me because nine months ago, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to wrestle again, let alone main-event one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time. So I keep reminding myself, again, where I was, like, you know, six to nine months ago and wondering if I was ever going to be able to get back into the ring and now to have the biggest match of my life against a guy like MJF for the AEW World Championship, I mean, that’s the ultimate full-circle fairy tale moment for me." [H/T PW Mania]

Adam Cole will perform double duty at the pay preview as he will challenge the Aussie Open for ROH World Tag Titles alongside MJF at All In Zero Hour and then face MJF in the main event for AEW World Championship.