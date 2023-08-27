Former WWE champion claims AEW All In match is a "fairy tale moment" after career-threatening injury

AEW All In is nearly upon us, and tomorrow's big event at Wembley Stadium has the wrestling world looking for an escape after a particularly tragic week. One former WWE champion is looking to capture glory in a moment that he thought might never happen after an injury scare last year.

The star in question is Adam Cole, who is scheduled to pull double duty at AEW All In. The former NXT Champion will be teaming up with his friend and partner Maxwell Jacob Friedman to challenge the Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Titles on the Zero Hour pre-show before facing MJF himself in the main event for the AEW World Championship.

However, there was a time not long ago when Cole thought he might never wrestle again. Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, the former champion detailed how big an opportunity AEW All In presents for the company and professional wrestling as a whole:

"So for me personally, again, there’s so many different routes I could go with this, but like, overall, for it to be such an important event for professional wrestling and AEW as a whole, is very, very exciting. It’s our first time over in the U.K. To see the outpouring of support and excitement for this show, I mean, I think the ticket sales kind of speak for themselves as far as how excited everybody is to have AEW here. It’s a giant step forward for AEW."

Cole further explained how much the opportunity means to him after his concussion at last year's Forbidden Door event nearly derailed his entire career:

"For me personally, this means the world to me because nine months ago, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to wrestle again, let alone main-event one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time. So I keep reminding myself, again, where I was, like, you know, six to nine months ago and wondering if I was ever going to be able to get back into the ring and now to have the biggest match of my life against a guy like MJF for the AEW World Championship, I mean, that’s the ultimate full-circle fairy tale moment for me." [H/T PW Mania]

Adam Cole gave an update on his health ahead of AEW All In

Despite being on the shelf for nine months after his injury last year, Adam Cole looks to be in great shape ahead of his two matches at AEW All In.

In the same interview, the former WWE Superstar gave a positive update on his health, declaring that he feels better than he has in years:

I feel the best I have felt in years, honestly, like, both in the ring, on the microphone, while traveling, in my personal life, like everything that's happening right now, I could not be happier. I'm so thankful, so grateful to be able to be back in the ring doing what I love to do, and truth be told, I have never been more physically, mentally, emotionally, more ready for this giant event. I feel great. I feel really, really good."

AEW All In will air live from Wembley Stadium in London tomorrow, August 27, at 1 PM ET. Local time in the UK will be 6 PM BST, while Indian fans can catch the show starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?