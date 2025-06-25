Photo: Jamie Hayter stuns in new picture weeks after disappearing from AEW again

A new photo from Jamie Hayter has been seen amid her latest hiatus from AEW. She has not been seen for a month, and there has been no information about her return to the company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen on Dynamite after Double or Nothing. At the pay-per-view, she ended up losing to Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Cup finals. A few days later, she was the recipient of an attack from Thekla, who made her debut that night.

On Instagram, Jamie Hayter posted pictures from a recent photo shoot, where she was seen sporting her typical retro look. She has yet to address her absence from the company. Fightful Select previously reported that sources within the promotion stated that she would have been on-screen if she were available. This suggests that there is a reason for her hiatus, and she may not yet be cleared for action.

Jamie Hayter was reportedly written off TV

A new report has recently surfaced regarding the reason why the Thekla angle a few weeks ago took place. Last week, during an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that she was hurt during her match with Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing.

He mentioned how the angle with The Toxic Spider was done so that she would be written off TV for the time being. Meltzer also mentioned that she was legitimately still hurt, hence why there has yet to be a follow-up on this storyline.

“She was hurt in the Mercedes Moné match...When they did the Thekla injury angle, that was set up to cover for her injury and give her a storyline reason to be out. That was the reason it wasn’t followed up on, because she actually went into it hurt," Meltzer said. [H/T - WrestlePurists]

There has yet to be an update from Jamie Hayter or any source regarding the nature of her injury and a potential timeline for her hiatus. Fans should stay tuned for further developments, but on-screen, this may set up a feud between her and Thekla when she returns.

