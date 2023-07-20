[Photo] John Cena Sr. spotted with Tony Khan and former WWE name at AEW Blood and Guts 2023

John Cena Sr., who was present at AEW Dynamite's Blood and Guts event in Boston recently, interacted with Tony Khan and a former WWE announcer after the show.

Fans witnessed countless amazing moments on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. It's fair to say that the packed crowd in Boston, Massachusetts, got their money's worth.

Although the lineup of the show was enough to hype up the fans, they were also expecting an appearance by a Boston local on the show. That man is none other than John Cena Sr. who had previously confirmed his appearance for Blood and Guts.

Meanwhile, a fan in attendance shared a snippet of 16-time WWE Champion John Cena's dad in a recent tweet. The fan posted a photograph of John Cena Sr. interacting with AEW CEO Tony Khan and former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts after the show. The user also revealed that TK and John Cena's father had a chat at ringside, with the former reminiscing about how they had met.

Courtney_💜 @CourtneySawicki @TonyKhan and @JustinRoberts after the Show with John Cena Sr! That's sooooo awesome!! And hearing Tony's Story about how he met Mr John Cena Sr 🥹🥹



@AEW @tdgarden Absolutely loved this interaction@TonyKhan and @JustinRoberts after the Show with John Cena Sr! That's sooooo awesome!! And hearing Tony's Story about how he met Mr John Cena Sr 🥹🥹 #Boston @AEW @tdgarden #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts !! pic.twitter.com/8C7pRC1CY5

John Cena Sr. has a history of appearing on WWE as well

While John Cena Sr. has been seen on an AEW show, perhaps for the first time ever, he is no stranger to the WWE Universe which has witnessed him being part of the promotion's programs countless times with his son.

During the iconic feud between Cena and Edge back in 2006, the Rated-R Superstar made things personal with the Cenation Leader by invading his home and slapping his father in the most heelish way.

Another memorable appearance by Cena's dad has to be during Cena's rivalry with Randy Orton back in 2007 when he ended up competing against Orton in a match on RAW as well.

Overall, just like his son, Cena Sr. is also no stranger to the wrestling ring and fans should not be surprised to see him at shows in the future as well.