Photo: John Cena visits WWE Superstar and AEW star's wrestling school

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar John Cena recently caused a stir in the wrestling world when he paid a surprise visit to Cody Rhodes and AEW Star QT Marshall's Wrestling School, The Nightmare Factory.

The Nightmare Factory is a top-of-the-line pro-wrestling training facility in the Atlanta area owned and operated by Rhodes and Marshall. The facility is known for producing some of the best talents in the wrestling world, and Cena's visit added to the already impressive legacy of the school.

The official Twitter handle of The Nightmare Factory shared the news with the fans, and AEW star QT Marshall reacted by writing, "A very special day for our students."

Cena was a guest speaker to inspire and motivate the young wrestlers currently training at the facility.

"A very special day for our students," Marshall tweeted.

For any wrestler, having John Cena speak to them is an incredible experience. He has been a top star in the wrestling industry for over a decade, winning many titles and entertaining fans all over the world.

He is also known for his motivational speeches, and his visit to The Nightmare Factory was no different.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals what John Cena said to him

The 16-time WWE World Champion returned on RAW this week, calling out Cody Rhodes and hugging him on the entrance ramp. As they embraced, Cena whispered something in Cody's ear, which left fans wondering what was said.

Cody later revealed on Twitter what Cena had said during their embrace—this touching moment between the two stars showcased their mutual respect and admiration.

"'Reward their noise, every time…' Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Cena's return and interaction with Cody Rhodes created a memorable moment that fans will cherish for years.

What are your thoughts on John Cena facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes