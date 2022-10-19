Kenny Omega has not been seen in AEW since the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. However, the star was yet again spotted in public and is officially back in the United States.

Despite months passing, Omega is still serving an indefinite suspension in AEW for his actions during the backstage brawl with CM Punk. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, none of the suspended stars know what their status is with the promotion.

Kenny Omega has primarily remained off social media but was last spotted in Japan during his Capcom TV appearances. Now it seems like The Cleaner is back in America, as he was pictured with a fan at Universal Studios Orlando Resort.

"On vacation strolling thru @UniversalORL when a wild @KennyOmegamanX appeared. Made the day extra special. Thanx so much. Hope to see you back in the ring soon. #KennyOmega #HarryPotter #aew #theelite" - @secretcell Tweeted.

It's currently unclear if or when Kenny Omega will return to AEW, but fans seem to be even more hopeful after Tony Schiavone mentioned The Elite during the most recent Dynamite episode.

Unfortunately, this in no way indicates that the stars are on their way back, but it could allude to the fact that the internal investigation is in its final stages.

While Kenny Omega's status with AEW is still unknown, Ace Steel has reportedly been let go from the promotion

News surrounding the exact details behind the backstage brawl has largely been kept under a tight lid. Regardless, fans quickly rallied behind their favorite wrestler and vehemently called for the other party to be fired.

For those in the Kenny Omega and The Elite camp, the news of Ace Steel reportedly being released from AEW might come with a sigh of relief. While nothing has been officially announced, Dave Meltzer broke the news during the recent Wrestling Observer Radio.

“So he (Ace Steel) was officially released yesterday," Meltzer said. "So I guess that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. There’s a lot of other stuff going on." (H/T FigureFourOnline)

While it's truly unfortunate that anyone lost their job, this could mean that the internal investigation has been concluded. Hopefully, with this issue resolved, Tony Khan can reign in the rest of the AEW locker room.

