Photo: Late WWE Superstar Chris Benoit's son spotted ringside during AEW Collision

The son of the late WWE star Chris Benoit was spotted ringside at tonight's episode of AEW Collision. He was none other than David Benoit.

Tonight's show took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The opening bout of the night was a two out of three falls match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The match was between the champions FTR and challengers Bullet Club Gold.

As FTR made their way to the ring, the son of the late WWE legend Chris Benoit was spotted sitting at ringside in the front row. David was also sharing constant updates about his time in the arena via his Instagram story.

The son of the late WWE Superstar had been training under the tutelage of Lance Storm. He also had previously revealed that he is highly interested in wrestling for All Elite Wrestling.

As far as the opening match, the two teams have been fighting for over 45 minutes. Bullet Club Gold had picked up the first fall.

Despite the multiple attempts to even the scores, the AEW World Tag Team Champions were unable to pin or submit Jay White. In the end, as Robinson got in the tag, he got hit with the Shatter Machine and thus FTR managed to pick up the second fall to even the scores.

Who do you think will walk home with the AEW Tag Team Titles? Let us know in the comment section below.