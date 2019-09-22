AEW/WWE News: Chris Benoit's son reveals which promotion he wants to wrestle for; talks about WWE not allowing him backstage

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.14K // 22 Sep 2019, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Benoit (left); David Benoit (right)

David Benoit, the son of the late Chris Benoit, has remained passionate about wrestling all these years. He has actually held a very good relationship with many of his father's friends in the past, with Chris Jericho being one Superstar who has actively watched over him.

He's also friends with many people backstage in WWE and has been seen attending live events and going backstage as well. He has also openly stated that he eventually wants to become a wrestler himself and from the look of things, the door is going to be quite open for him.

Also read: Vince McMahon "really likes" underdog superstar and is planning a huge push

A potential debut and his target destination

David Benoit was a guest on the Pro & Bro Wrestling Podcast with Fred Rosser, fka Darren Young in WWE. When asked about the progress he's made in the ring now at 26-years old, he stated that he was just "messing around the ring" with a couple of guys from AEW.

He told Rosser that AEW is his target destination, stating:

“I want to go to AEW one hundred percent. I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. Take care of them.” [H/T: Pro Wrestling Sheet]

He also shockingly revealed that WWE doesn't allow him backstage like they used to. It perhaps has to do with the fact that he was last seen in a live event wearing an AEW jacket.

However. despite Benoit's claims, a recent image that has surfaced on Twitter suggests that he is indeed still being allowed backstage normally.

Advertisement

David Benoit also talked about his good relationship with Chris Jericho and that he attended the last two AEW PPVs. He even revealed that he has gear ready for whenever he plans to debut.

You can check out the entire episode below.

What's next for David Benoit?

He's currently training with Lance Storm, so it's possible that in the next year or two, we'll see David Benoit make a big splash on the wrestling scene. Hopefully, he can forge his own path and not be marred by the actions of his father.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!