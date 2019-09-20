WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon "really likes" underdog Superstar and is planning a huge push

It's a very interesting period in WWE right now. After they began to move in the Paul Heyman direction on RAW, things have generally started to change more than people realize.

All good changes take time, of course, and it's the same with the direction of the current product. The King of the Ring tournament was a recent example of Superstars being able to shine and though a heel Baron Corbin ended up winning it (as he should have), things may not look so bleak for the KOTR runner-up Chad Gable after all, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Big plans in store for the little man?

Chad Gable's stock rose during the King of the Ring tournament. He was expected to be just another participant, with WWE likely favoring Andrade and Ricochet. However, he made it all the way to the finals by defeating Shelton Benjamin, Andrade and Shane McMahon.

He fell short in the finals, losing clean, but his rivalry with Baron Corbin doesn't seem to be over. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has the intention of pushing him:

"Even though Gable is doing this gimmick that screams undercard babyface, we’re told Vince [McMahon] really likes and appreciates him and considers this a push."

Moreover, Dave Meltzer added that all the short jokes that Gable receives aren't supposed to be detrimental to him, but are instead intended to help Gable get the support of fans.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see where WWE decides to go with Gable. Many fans believe that he has top babyface potential and if WWE decides to go in an entirely new direction, they have a babyface to push in Chad Gable!

