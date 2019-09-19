WWE Rumors: Real reason why RAW was a "Paul Heyman show" and not Vince McMahon this week

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 248 // 19 Sep 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman heavily influenced RAW this week

Vince McMahon absent from RAW this week

There was some surprising news this week - that Vince McMahon wasn't present for the RAW tapings at Knoxville. He usually is present backstage in every show, whether it's RAW or SmackDown.

However, this week was one of the rare ones where he was completely absent, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who also revealed why.

A "Heyman-heavy" show

WON reported that this week's episode of RAW was the most Paul Heyman - influenced show that we've seen since his arrival as a backstage head on RAW. As predicted, the show turned out to be one of the best episodes of RAW in the last few years, with Bray Wyatt largely dominating it with his presence.

From start to finish, the show delivered in a big way and fans were left thrilled about the direction that WWE is heading for at Hell in a Cell 2019.

But why exactly did Vince McMahon miss the show? According to WON, both McMahon and Kevin Dunne were absent from the RAW tapings this week due to a promotional meeting with FOX.

Triple H is usually present in such tapings as well, but he was absent as he had to prepare for NXT's big debut on the USA Network that happened this past Wednesday Night. Things are certainly going to get interesting.

Will we have more "Heyman-heavy" shows going forward?

The general hope among the WWE Universe is that we'll be seeing a lot more Paul Heyman-influenced shows on RAW this week. It's very likely that it will happen eventually as the intention of Vince McMahon hiring him was to reduce his overall workload.

With the FOX deal set to come to a head soon and XFL beginning in 2020, Vince McMahon will be up to his neck in work. Expect more Heyman-heavy shows going forward.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!