5 Harsh realities about The Fiend Bray Wyatt that nobody wants to talk about

The Fiend added another victim to his list on RAW

The Fiend is, without a doubt, the single most exciting character in WWE today. Bray Wyatt has always been a fascinating character, even as The Eater Of Worlds. However, WWE constantly having him losing big matches removed the aura that he had and turned him into just another rambling figure who seemingly cut the same promo over and over.

The reality is that The Eater Of Worlds was a fantastic character with a lot of depth. He just wasn't utilized to his fullest potential and the year-long in-ring break he had from 2018 to 2019 ended up working wonders for him.

In that time, he went into a shell of sorts and developed this Fiend character - one that WWE is seemingly 100% behind. The fact that he is already challenging for the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell speaks volumes as to what WWE thinks about him.

And while they are behind him now and the prospect of The Fiend is certainly interesting, there are a few harsh realities about the entire situation that people are seemingly avoiding. These are the ones that nobody wants to talk about.

#5 WWE might overexpose him

The Fiend has been like a special attraction

One of the best parts about The Fiend Bray Wyatt is that WWE has made sure to have him appear only sporadically. Over the last few months, he has only wrestled once and doesn't necessarily appear every week.

This is a surefire way to maintain and build that aura around him, making it very special when he does appear. That's why the excitement is palpable in the crowd whenever The Fiend makes an appearance to attack someone.

Given that it's WWE, there's still a high chance that they might overexpose him once the ball is rolling.

