5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Kofi Kingston to beat Brock Lesnar in their WWE Championship match

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 572 // 18 Sep 2019, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We have a main event!

It's not that often that we get to see Brock Lesnar on SmackDown Live. During his first run with the company, he was entirely a SmackDown guy once he won his first WWE title. In the last 7 years of his part-time run, his main feuds have been on RAW, and he has only appeared on SmackDown time and again to draw viewers possibly.

He's back on SmackDown Live, and this time, it seems as though he isn't going to be headed anywhere else. In case you're not aware yet, let's put you up to speed - After the opening tag team match, Kofi Kingston was confronted by Brock Lesnar, who challenged him to a WWE Championship match on SmackDown's FOX Premier this coming October 4th.

Not only will this be Brock Lesnar's first television match in over 16 years, but it's the first time in a while that he's going to be challenging for the WWE Championship. Here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Kofi Kingston to retain this time around.

#5. Wants to draw interest for the first SmackDown on FOX

Brock Lesnar has even got the bearded look now

This is the first and foremost reason why this match is happening. They need a solid main event for SmackDown's FOX premiere, especially since there are going to be a lot of extra eyeballs on the show now.

A Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston main event on free TV is a blessing in disguise for fans, and WWE knows that this is the best possible way to utilize him this coming October. Even if he does charge quite a bit, WWE always gives in and pays him what he wants.

And to attract interest for further episodes, don't be surprised to see WWE pull off the title change.

1 / 5 NEXT