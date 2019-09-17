5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Unpopular star to get huge push, Big twist in Wyatt-Rollins storyline? (September 16th, 2019)

The Fiend dominated the show

WWE followed up Clash of Champions 2019 with one of, if not the best episode of RAW this year. There haven't even been months where we've seen Bray Wyatt appear four times - and on this episode of RAW alone, we have seen The Fiend appear on multiple occasions.

It was an absolutely solid episode of RAW from start to finish and it's rare to see them put on a show of such high quality. This is why we mentioned yesterday despite an underwhelming PPV, the direction is certainly going to be an interesting one.

There were some bizarre storylines and the women's rivalries only got hotter. Meanwhile, we saw the official conclusion of the King of the Ring tournament and the end of RAW saw The Fiend attack yet another WWE legend.

Here are a few things that WWE subtly told us on RAW

#5 The Wild Card rule is officially concluding

This should never have happened

A couple of weeks removed from WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon had three top SmackDown stars featured and called them in, announcing the introduction of the Wild Card rule. There was instant skepticism and that has remained throughout.

Thankfully, WWE quietly confirmed on RAW that as of October 11th when the Draft starts, the Wild Card rule will officially be concluding. This is the best news possible because brand exclusivity clearly resulted in a much better product.

Moreover, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff themselves will prefer having a set roster since they know exactly who they'll be working with and what they can do going forward. If you thought that the direction of things was getting interesting now, wait and see what happens as we head towards 2020.

Now that the brand split is officially returning, things will be getting even more exciting.

