5 Big mistakes WWE made at Clash of Champions 2019: 2-Time WWE Champion misses main show, Bad finish to grudge match

Seth Rollins capped off the night with an incredible victory

Clash of Champions 2019 was a bit of an underwhelming PPV, to say the least. Obviously, we're going to get into the details as to why, but the good news is that it ended in a great way, with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman putting on a fantastic main event and The Fiend's appearance at the very end to top it all off.

While that might change the overall perception of the PPV, the reality is that it ended WWE's string of good PPVs. They had a good streak running, with Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam all being solid shows. So far, only Fastlane, Super ShowDown and Clash of Champions have been underwhelming shows. Still, the direction in itself is quite exciting, with Hell in a Cell 2019 set to feature brand new match-ups and big twists in ongoing storylines.

Here are a few mistakes that WWE made at the PPV.

#5 Bad placement of matches

Nikki Cross disposes Mandy Rose out of the ring

WWE could have done a lot better with the way the matches were placed on the show. While we do understand that it can often be a difficult task, they've put on enough PPV cards to know which matches are supposed to go at what time and the reasons why they're placed where they are.

WrestleMania was a good example of this, as there were three matches that fans cared about the most - the Universal Championship match, the WWE Championship match and the RAW Women's Championship match. They started with the Universal Title bout, got to the WWE Title bout after the midway point and ended on a high note.

At Clash of Champions, this wasn't the case at all as matches were placed oddly and it resulted in very poor crowd reactions.

