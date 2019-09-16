WWE News: Becky Lynch receives punishment for attacking ref at Clash of Champions 2019

Becky Lynch didn't have a happy ending at Clash of Champions

The Man has a bad night in the office

Becky Lynch has generally come off the past few PPVs with momentum in her hand, given her repeated victories and successful RAW Women's Championship defenses. That wasn't the case at WWE Clash of Champions 2019 as it ended in rather underwhelming fashion - with a DQ loss to The Man.

The finish means that Sasha Banks will remain in contention for the next PPV as well and one would imagine that WWE will book the two women in a Hell in a Cell match for the RAW Women's title.

Becky Lynch receives a big fine

WWE.com was quick to report that as a result of Becky Lynch inadvertently attacking the referee with a steel chair, she has been fined a whopping $10,000

The Man had intended to deliver the chair strike to The Boss but ended up hitting the referee instead. After the referee went down, the title match descended into chaos, as the two rivals took their brawl to the concourse.

It's going to be interesting to see how the situation develops, but one thing we know for sure is that the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks is going to continue.

A night without interferences

Surprisingly, neither Bayley nor Sasha Banks got involved in each others' matches. It was expected that due to their alliance, there would be an interference in at least one match. However, that didn't happen and it was Banks and Becky Lynch who took each other to the limit, taking their war into the audience's space and then the food stalls as well.

It's going to be interesting to see where this storyline heads from RAW, but one thing is for sure - The Man's title reign is in great jeopardy

