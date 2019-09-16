WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins beat Braun Strowman clean

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman put on a fantastic main event

Main events truly change the perception of PPVs as a whole in WWE. Sometimes, an underwhelming main event can create a negative perception of an otherwise great card, and the same works the other way around.

In this case, the PPV as a whole disappointed due to the pacing and placement of the matches. However, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman delivered a fantastic main event and with The Fiend making a shocking appearance at the end, it's safe to say that WWE got the ending of the PPV right.

Seth Rollins ended up beating Braun Strowman clean in what was a great main event. The question that many have been asking is why Seth Rollins beat Braun Strowman clean. He is only the third superstar to do so in WWE - with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being the other two, achieving these victories in 2017.

Here are a few reasons why Rollins beat Strowman clean.

#5. He just came off a clean win over Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins just came off a big win over Brock Lesnar

It was only a month ago when Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar clean in the main event of SummerSlam 2019. In doing so, he became the first person in nearly 3 years to pin Lesnar clean and it was something that even Roman Reigns hadn't achieved.

If he just came off a clean win over Brock Lesnar, the logical next step would be for them to have him pin Braun Strowman clean. Lesnar is obviously far more protected than Braun Strowman, so it seemed like the obvious choice to have Rollins do the same to Strowman.

In doing so, he got a bigger push and it has further solidified his reign as WWE Universal Champion.

