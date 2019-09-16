WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 major things you missed from the PPV

Seth Rollins stood tall...until the end

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is officially in the history books and we must admit that it wasn't exactly the best PPV. It was perhaps one of the most underwhelming ones this year, only behind Fastlane and Super ShowDown. But having 3 bad PPVs out of 9 in a year isn't so bad and WWE has kept a good track record with some low-key good programming as well.

The fact that the Wild Card rule is set to conclude means that there is a lot to look forward to. Brand exclusivity will return again and hopefully, we get a repeat of 2016 where the brand split works wonders for the superstars.

Either way, the pay-per-view may not have been great per se, but it does seem as though the direction after will be a promising one. Here are a few things you may have missed from Clash of Champions 2019.

#5 AJ Styles wrestling on the Kickoff show

AJ Styles retained at Clash of Champions

While a few of you may have caught this, an overwhelming majority didn't, leaving them confused as to why AJ Styles wasn't on the card. It was only seen in a recap segment where they mentioned AJ Styles wrestling on the Kickoff show.

He was never scheduled to wrestle before the main card, but WWE probably thought that it would be a better idea for him to do so in order to garner interest. Whether that made much of a difference to viewership, we're not too sure. But with that said, it may not have been a bad idea.

The only issue was that the card was lacking as a whole in terms of match quality, so having Styles on the card would undoubtedly have been a big boost to the PPV.

