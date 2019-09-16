RAW Preview: Champion fined $10,000, Possible spoiler for KOTR finals

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Welcome to the mid-month edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're hot off the heels from Clash of Champions 2019 and the general consensus was that it wasn't a very great PPV. To no surprise, there were absolutely no complaints about the main event and the way the show ended - because it was simply that fantastic.

WWE has a total of 3 episodes to build to Hell in a Cell 2019 and it's an unusually short period of time to build towards PPVs. Perhaps Hell in a Cell will be filled with rematches, but from the look of things, we'll be getting a couple of rivalries extended while the rest will mostly feature new ones.

Either way, you should be excited about tonight's episode of RAW. Usually, after relatively underwhelming PPVs, WWE delivers big on free television. Plus, with the promise of fresh rivalries, who wouldn't want to tune in? Here is what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight.

#5 What's next for AJ Styles?

Another day, another win

AJ Styles defeated Cedric Alexander thanks to the help of The OC. For some reason, his match was on the Kickoff show, but that's irrelevant now. He has cleared off Ricochet and now Cedric Alexander as well.

He'll be looking for a title challenger at Hell in a Cell, but who could possibly step up to take the role? One would think that Ricochet should ideally be back in the mix, but in all likeliness, WWE will look to crown a new contender.

At this point, it seems as though the only way to really crown a new contender for Styles is to have a multi-man match or a battle royal. Either that, or WWE may neglect the United States title and simply have him not defend it at Hell in a Cell.

