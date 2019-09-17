5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Seth Rollins to defeat The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell 2019

What a feud!

We've just about witnessed one night of the Seth Rollins-Bray Wyatt feud and it already looks like it's going to be the best Universal Championship feud in the last 3 years. If you think about it, none of the rivalries had the level of anticipation that this one did.

That's probably because the title was dominated by Brock Lesnar for the most part and in 2018, it was very Roman Reigns-centric as well. Now, the title is held by a fan favorite in Seth Rollins and the challenger is in the most exciting new character in WWE - The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

As you know, the two will be going to war inside Hell in a Cell with the Universal Championship on the line in less than three weeks. Despite the fact that Seth Rollins is coming off two back-to-back clean wins over Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, his Universal Championship reign could come to a screeching halt as soon as October 6th. Here's why Vince McMahon won't allow Seth Rollins to win at Hell in a Cell 2019.

#5 The Fiend is his personal project

The Fiend is on a roll

If there's anything you should know about Vince McMahon from watching WWE for many years, it's that when he is personally committed to a project, he is adamant about protecting it and seeing it all the way through.

Bray Wyatt needed that extended hiatus after 2018 and he spent a long time away just ideating and getting involved with this new character. It's clear that it was an idea of Wyatt, but it's something that Vince McMahon was personally committed to. It's clear that had he not been, WWE wouldn't have pushed, promoted and protected him the way they are.

The reality is that WWE knows how to make someone look really good if they want to.

