8 Wrestlers who suffered major health scares recently

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 881 // 05 Sep 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss and Ric Flair were two of many

Pro wrestling has gotten a lot of attention over the years due to the "scripted" or predetermined nature of the competition. Simply put, it's a form of entertainment - but one that people have no idea about the level of consequences there can be.

Also read: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Braun Strowman to beat Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions 2019

Due to the physical nature of pro wrestling, injuries have always been a risk and will continue to be as long as the industry exists. However, freak accidents and other things such as concussions can play a huge part in sidelining superstars for quite a while.

We don't always get to see it, but the behind-the-scenes part of the injuries can be even more painful - emotionally, at least. Given that they're in the ring doing what they love to do the most, it can be heartbreaking when certain health scares occur.

Normally, it requires superstars to take extended periods off and in some cases, they have, while in the others, they haven't. Given that a lot happens in one year, this article will be looking at the past year and some of the health scares that WWE superstars and even non-WWE superstars experienced.

Also read: 5 reasons why WWE wants Bray Wyatt to compete for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell 2019

#8. Carmella

The former Women's Champion suffered a health scare recently

This is the most recent addition on this list. Although Carmella gave no specifics whatsoever, she revealed on an Instagram post that she had been away from social media and on the sidelines due to suffering a health scare.

She mentioned the importance of taking care of our own bodies and seemed to hint that a freak accident had to do with it. It's likely that something that happened during a live event, but that's something we may only find out later. Until then, you can read Carmella's Instagram post in full below:

Advertisement

Also read: 3 WWE superstars who didn't win over Vince McMahon in 2019 and 3 who did

1 / 8 NEXT