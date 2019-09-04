5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Braun Strowman to beat Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions 2019

Vince McMahon won't give Braun Strowman his moment

Braun Strowman has a huge task at WWE Clash of Champions 2019. For the first time in his career, he'll be wrestling in two full matches in one night on a PPV. While Seth Rollins has done it once, 4 years ago, this is unchartered waters for Strowman.

As you know by now, Strowman and the Universal title hasn't exactly been a great story. He's gotten hot on multiple occasions and fans were ready to see him win the title, but for various reasons at various times, he just wasn't the superstar that WWE decided to go with.

This will be his first Universal Championship match this year. He was supposed to be the #1 contender at Royal Rumble, but he was pulled from the spot and entered the Royal Rumble match instead, where he was a runner-up to his upcoming opponent Seth Rollins.

We can't, of course, neglect the fact he will be competing in a RAW Tag Team title match prior to this. It's unlikely that he and Rollins will walk out with those titles intact, and we believe that Strowman will exit the PPV with no championship around his waist.

Here are five reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow him to win the Universal title at WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

#5. Seth Rollins has just come off a win over Brock Lesnar

Rollins slayed the Beast at SummerSlam

For the second time in four months, Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar. This time, he did it clean and it truly cemented him as the face of Monday Night RAW. Given that WWE just had him win over Lesnar, it's unlikely that they have any intention whatsoever of putting the title on Strowman.

Seth Rollins is understandably their focus right now and they wouldn't have given him a clean win over The Beast Incarnate if there weren't already big plans in place for him.

