3 WWE superstars who didn't win over Vince McMahon in 2019 and 3 who did

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 02 Sep 2019, 21:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Don't cross the boss!

In WWE, you can impress all the fans in the world, all the agents backstage and even your peers in the locker room. But none of that makes any difference if you don't impress the one man who matters the most - Vince McMahon.

Ultimately, you need to win over the boss to start getting favoured, but the real uphill battle is in making Vince a fan of your work. Mick Foley famously said that in order to get pushed in WWE, Vince needs to be a fan of you.

Last year was the prime example of two superstars who really won Vince McMahon over. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's outstanding work throughout the year helped gain the favour of the boss and it was only a matter of time before they started getting the very top push in their division.

For Seth Rollins, it meant multiple World Championship victories and for Becky Lynch, it meant being the first woman to stand tall at the main event of WrestleMania. These are only two such cases, however. It's happened throughout history and many of the legends that we know today have had to scratch and claw to win McMahon over.

Here are a few superstars who weren't able to win over Vince McMahon in 2019 and a few who were!

#3. Didn't win over: Luke Harper

Luke Harper has fallen out of favour at WWE

Unfortunately for Luke Harper, 2019 has seen him hardly appear on television at all. Due to the fact that he asked for his release and was denied it, it seems as though he has fallen out of favour with Vince McMahon.

He hasn't been featured at all and his contract is set to expire only around November. Until then, he'll likely be sitting in the sidelines, having not won over the boss.

1 / 6 NEXT