5 Reasons why WWE wants Bray Wyatt to compete for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.53K // 03 Sep 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and The Fiend

On the latest episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt addressed the recent rumours of him getting a Universal Championship match via Firefly Fun House. It was yet another incredible segment that saw him confront a puppet Vince McMahon and feed him puppet money, trying to get a crack at either Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019.

Also read: 5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW - Wyatt to get title shot, Reason behind champion's shocking heel turn

If you're not aware - the rumour has been circulating lately about Wyatt facing either Rollins or Strowman at Hell in a Cell. It was started by the host venue Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, who advertised that Wyatt will be facing the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell.

On RAW, he spoke about both Rollins & Strowman, calling them selfish people who can't team up the way he does with his "friends" in the Firefly Fun House. It was a brilliant episode as always and it basicallt revealed WWE's intention of making Wyatt compete for the Universal title at Hell in a Cell. Here are five reasons why WWE wants him to do so.

#5 Paul Heyman has a major swerve planned up his sleeve

Paul Heyman

For all we know, The Fiend challenging for the WWE Universal Championship could be all Paul Heyman. We've been seeing some very Heyman-heavy episodes of RAW the past month or so and the quality has undoubtedly increased quite a bit.

Now, consistency is going to be key for Heyman and his team and this may be the first major shocker of sorts that Heyman has planned. We've had some nice swerves so far (with the Sasha Banks & Bayley heel turn being the most prominent ones, but we're yet to really see a huge swerve. This could be Heyman's idea of it which is why he has it planned under wraps.

1 / 5 NEXT