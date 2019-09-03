5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Wyatt to get title shot, Reason behind champion's heel turn (September 2nd, 2019)

What an episode!

The first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW for September is officially in the books and what a show it was! It started off with the main event scene, where Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were all set to sign their contracts.

They were, of course, interrupted again by AJ Styles, who tore the contract and made threatened to physically assault Michael Cole. It led to a tag team match between The OC and the tag team champions and though they won, they were on the receiving end of a beatdown from five other men. But we'll get back to that.

The main talk of the show, of course, has been Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and the very end of RAW where we see a rather shocking heel turn. The King of the Ring tournament progressed and we now know the semifinal match-up - but there's controversy! Here's what WWE subtly told us on the latest episode of RAW!

#5. The Clash of Champions main event will be chaotic

Chaos!

What seems quite clear is that the main event of Clash of Champions won't be a singles match between Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman. AJ Styles and The OC have been looming over them for the last few weeks and given that Styles tore the contract today, it's evident that he will be in the mix as well.

This probably means a Universal Championship match and a United States Championship match at the same time, which means that things are really going to get interesting. Seth Rollins could walk into Clash of Champions with two titles and walk out with three - or even zero, for that matter.

Either way, it's going to be chaotic and there's no doubt that the OC will be involved in the main event in some capacity as well.

