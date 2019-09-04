5 shockers Vince McMahon could pull off in the Roman Reigns-Rowan storyline at Clash of Champions 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 174 // 04 Sep 2019, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rowan attacked Roman

The Roman Reigns attacker began right around the end of July and has continued through August, with Erick Rowan only truly being revealed as the attacker a week ago. Until that point, Buddy Murphy suspected it was Rowan and was beaten up for it, both at SummerSlam on the pre-show and after beating Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live.

Also read: 5 reasons why WWE wants Bray Wyatt to compete for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell 2019

Last week, Daniel Bryan demanded an apology from Roman Reigns and The Big Dog revealed zoomed in footage, showing that Rowan was, in fact, the attacker. It brought out the mean streak in Rowan - the most ruthless we've seen him since he joined WWE. He has always been a sidekick or an enhancement talent of sorts minus his Bludgeon Brothers run, which makes it refreshing to see him getting pushed this way.

It's all set to culminate at WWE Clash of Champions 2019, where Roman Reigns will be taking on Erick Rowan in a grudge match. But will it be the culmination? Or will it simply be a match that will further extend this storyline? Here are a few possible twists for the story.

#5. Rowan ends up going over Roman Reigns

Could the impossible happen?

The general assumption with this Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan match is that Roman Reigns will be going over. Makes sense, doesn't it? Roman Reigns is the bigger star, he is the babyface and we can't forget - it is Roman Reigns we're talking about here.

But one thing that fans don't seem to realize is that WWE has been low-key putting out a few surprises here and there as well. Given that Rowan is getting a push and they want to extend the storyline, it does make sense for him to beat Reigns, albeit a dirty victory of sorts.

It would certainly make things interesting.

1 / 5 NEXT