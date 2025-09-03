  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Photo: Lita spotted with top AEW star

Photo: Lita spotted with top AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 03, 2025 02:55 GMT
Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer [Photo: wwe.com]
Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer [Photo: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has just been spotted alongside a top AEW star in a post that has surfaced on social media. The two seemingly met at a recent wrestling convention.

Ad

Sammy Guevara has been active lately, especially in ROH. He was originally in a tag team with Dustin Rhodes, but due to the veteran needing double-knee replacement surgery, he had to look for another tag team partner. He was able to enlist Rush, and they became the new ROH Tag Team Champions. It also seems that he has now joined La Faccion Ingobernable.

The AEW star took to Instagram to post snippets of clips and photos that will be included in his new vlog on his YouTube channel. One of these included him getting to talk to Lita at a wrestling convention. He also got a chance to talk to Sting. Other footage included backstage interactions from ROH Death Before Dishonor last week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out his full post below:

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

"Papa is the Champ! New vlog is up with a bunch of guests Sting, Lita and many more!" Guevara posted.
Ad

Sammy Guevara confirms AEW faction has split up

While Dustin Rhodes was still around, the group held the ROH Tag Team and Six-Man Tag titles. At Death Before Dishonor, Sammy Guevara teamed up with the Von Erichs as they took on Shane Taylor Promotions for the six-man tag titles. They ended up losing these, with Guevara blaming his partners for the loss.

Later in the night, instead of choosing one of the Von Erichs, he chose Rush to replace Dustin Rhodes. After winning the tag team titles, Marshall and Ross Von Erich showed up and accused him of turning on the Sons of Texas. He confirmed this was the case as he attacked them and revealed that he was now a member of LFI.

Ad

He has taken to his Instagram stories to confirm that the Sons of Texas were no more. It seems he has also cut ties with Dustin Rhodes.

"Well, I kicked one of them in the face, and we stomped on the other one. I would say the Sons of Texas are about as done as Dustin Rhodes' career," he said.

This was an interesting heel turn that many should have seen coming from a mile away, given that Sammy Guevara has always been a heel in AEW. It remains to be seen whether his move to join LFI will prove to be exactly what he needed to push him to the next level.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications