Photo: Lita spotted with top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has just been spotted alongside a top AEW star in a post that has surfaced on social media. The two seemingly met at a recent wrestling convention.Sammy Guevara has been active lately, especially in ROH. He was originally in a tag team with Dustin Rhodes, but due to the veteran needing double-knee replacement surgery, he had to look for another tag team partner. He was able to enlist Rush, and they became the new ROH Tag Team Champions. It also seems that he has now joined La Faccion Ingobernable.The AEW star took to Instagram to post snippets of clips and photos that will be included in his new vlog on his YouTube channel. One of these included him getting to talk to Lita at a wrestling convention. He also got a chance to talk to Sting. Other footage included backstage interactions from ROH Death Before Dishonor last week.Check out his full post below:&quot;Papa is the Champ! New vlog is up with a bunch of guests Sting, Lita and many more!&quot; Guevara posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSammy Guevara confirms AEW faction has split upWhile Dustin Rhodes was still around, the group held the ROH Tag Team and Six-Man Tag titles. At Death Before Dishonor, Sammy Guevara teamed up with the Von Erichs as they took on Shane Taylor Promotions for the six-man tag titles. They ended up losing these, with Guevara blaming his partners for the loss.Later in the night, instead of choosing one of the Von Erichs, he chose Rush to replace Dustin Rhodes. After winning the tag team titles, Marshall and Ross Von Erich showed up and accused him of turning on the Sons of Texas. He confirmed this was the case as he attacked them and revealed that he was now a member of LFI.He has taken to his Instagram stories to confirm that the Sons of Texas were no more. It seems he has also cut ties with Dustin Rhodes.&quot;Well, I kicked one of them in the face, and we stomped on the other one. I would say the Sons of Texas are about as done as Dustin Rhodes' career,&quot; he said.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKNobody saw it coming! @sammyguevara picked @rushtoroblanco at #ROHDBD, and the two walked out as the NEW #ROH World Tag Team Champions! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxThis was an interesting heel turn that many should have seen coming from a mile away, given that Sammy Guevara has always been a heel in AEW. It remains to be seen whether his move to join LFI will prove to be exactly what he needed to push him to the next level.